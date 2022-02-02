Mamma mia 3, asked by Lily James in a loud voice!

Lily James, fresh star of Pam & Tommy, had a lot of fun in Mamma mia! – Here we go again and she would like to repeat the experience.

Lily James has been in the spotlight lately for his interpretation of Pamela Anderson in the miniseries Pam & Tommyalongside Sebastian Stanbut you will remember that a few years ago she played the role of one young Woman in Oh mama! – Here we go again. With the fate of Oh mama! 3 a little hung up because of the pandemic, Screenrant provoked her on the question: will there be?

Read also

Oh mama! it will be a trilogy, there is an idea for a new film

Lily James in Mamma mia! 3? “Do it but only if there are!”

In Oh mama! – Here we go again (2018) Lily James brought the character of Meryl Streep in the flashbackputting his energy and sensuality into the role, the same that the viewers look for (in a different way) in Pam & Tommy. Given the nature of his participation in the second Mamma mia !, he is not so sure that one Oh mama! 3, currently in limbo, could host it. But she, as you explain, would do anything to be there …

I desperately wish they would. I couldn’t believe it, it was fun singing on the beach and on a boat. I do not know. Why aren’t they doing it? We need it, there was Covid, it was terrible. Let’s do Mamma mia! […] I beg you! But only if I am there too. They probably won’t have a place for me, maybe it will be based on Sophie’s son [Amanda Seyfried, ndr]. But anyway … now stop talking about it!