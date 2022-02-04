Mamma Mia 3, Lily James absolutely in favor of returning in the sequel!

On the sidelines of the promotion of Pam & Tommy, Disney + Star event series starring her as Pamela Anderson, Lily James he had the opportunity to talk for a moment about another franchise, that of the musical Oh Mama! having appeared in the second chapter as the younger version of the character of Meryl Streep.

For years, in fact, we have been talking about the possibility of a Mamma Mia! 3 when more than four have passed since Mamma Mia’s arrival! Here we go again, which featured Lily James as a young Donna Sheridan, the main character who in the first film (and briefly in the second) was played by Academy Award winner Meryl Streep. When asked about the possibility of returning, here’s what Lily James said: “I desperately want it done. It was like it didn’t feel real. It was so much fun to sing on the beach and aboard a boat. I do not know. Why aren’t they doing it? We all need it. There was COVID, it was terrible. Let’s do Mamma Mia! But only if I am there too!“.

If nothing else, a possible Mamma Mia! 3 could take advantage of the new album released by ABBA at the end of last year, an event that had not occurred since 1981. Previously, Christine Baranski had also talked about the third film and how the coronavirus pandemic had slowed down the negotiations for the realization. of the project. “If we could go back to the set and still have fun, finding ourselves shooting together on an island in Greece, having dinner together in the evening in some wonderful tavern or trattoria, I don’t think anyone would have anything to say,” declared the actress. In 2020, however, Amanda Seyfried had said no to a return.

