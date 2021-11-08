‘Mamma mia!’, After two years in Rome the Sistina theater reopens

It is really the case to exclaim ‘Oh mama!’: after two years of forced closure due to the Covid pandemic, the Sistina theater reopens in Rome; and the curtain will rise again, from 7 December, with the musical ‘Mamma mia!’ that celebrates the epic of the Abba, signed by the director Massimo Romeo Piparo who is the artistic director of the temple of Italian musical comedy. On stage, they will be protagonists Paolo Conticini, Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and Sabrina Marciano, in the role played by Meryl Streep in the film.

To complete the cast of the musical – which has already registered over half a million spectators in about two hundred performances – are about thirty artists and the orchestra directed by Maestro Emanuele Friello. Abba’s most famous songs – from ‘Mamma Mia!’ to ‘Dancing Queen’, from ‘The winner takes it all’ to ‘Super Trouper’, in everything 24 songs – have been translated into Italian and edited directly by the director Massimo Romeo Piparo, like the dialogues.

“Finally we go back to dreaming, finally we go back to work – he exclaims satisfied Massimo Romeo Piparo, artistic director of the Sistina theater – These have been two very hard years for us live show operators; years in which we were suddenly denied the very essence of our profession: sharing, the closeness of people on the occasion of a ritual that takes place. Now, the Sistina restarts with enthusiasm and completely renewing itself, offering the viewer proof of how much it cares for its audience “.

But, Piparo points out, “trust must be won on the pitch and we have also done so starting from the reimbursements made during the health emergency, when everyone issued vouchers withholding sums of money for over 20 months: in a moment of such uncertainty and deprivation, we operators have the obligation to demonstrate that we want to at all costs to deserve this trust “.

Viewers will find a renovated theater, with new armchairs for greater comfort, carpets, boiserie, velvets, toilets, foyers, marble, a new ventilation system and a new ticketing system, in person at box office or online on the website with a technological innovation which the Sistina will be the first Italian theater to equip itself with, namely the exhibition in 3D of the vision of the stage from the chosen place. The catering system has also been renewed. Finally, the latest news: thestart time of the shows, with the evening reruns starting at 8.30pm instead of 9pm, while the afternoons are scheduled at 4pm.

(from Enzo Bonaiuto)