“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is better than the first”

Next summer, Amanda Seyfried and the rest of the original cast will return to sing in Oh Mama! Here We Go Again, a sequel to the musical that hit the big screen in 2008, which he will see as director Ol Parker, screenwriter of Marigold Hotel.

Interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, the actress confessed that when they initially proposed to participate in the sequel, she immediately thought it would be terrible. Fortunately, during the shoot, Amanda Seyfried had the opportunity to change her mind; I’m not the star admitted that she had a lot more fun on set than the first movie, but she also stated that Oh Mama! Here We Go Again “It’s better than the original.” To decree the leap in quality would have been the passage of time, able to provide the sequel with great depth.

Loading... Advertisements

Amanda Seyfried also spent words of praise towards Lily James, who in the film will play the role of Donna, originally played by Meryl Streep, during the sequences set in the past. For Seyfried, the star of Baby Driver – The genius of escape she was able to capture the protagonist’s “wild, young and free” nature, while preserving the essence that Streep had given to the character.

In addition to Amanda Seyfried, who we will soon see in The Clapper, in Oh Mama! Here We Go Again, Dominic Cooper, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan will return; they will be joined by Lily James, Christine Baranski And Jeremy Irvine. The output is set at 20 July 2018 and it looks like the first trailer is almost ready to debut online.