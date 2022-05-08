“Mamma mía”: the premiere drama on HBO Max, taken from a popular theater musical

Story of a young woman who has grown up on a small Greek island, who has been educated by a rebellious mother who has never wanted to reveal the identity of her father. (Universal)

This week hbo max published the list of premiere movies that you should see, and since in several Latin countries we are celebrating mothers, within those new titles added to the platform, perhaps this story will interest you. mamma mia is a film with several international nominations, among the most outstanding, two nominations for the Golden Globe: Best Movie, Comedy or Musical, in 2008, and three Nominations for Bafta awards: Best British film, debut and soundtrack, also in 2008.

mamma mia is the cinematographic interpretation of the year 2008, of the popular musical of ABBA (Swedish musical group). This title was taken from the band’s biggest hit, “Mamma Mia”, released in 1975. The film focuses on the story of a young woman (Amanda Seyfried) who has grown up on a small Greek island and has been raised by a rebellious and unconventional mother (Meryl Streep): a mother who has always avoided revealing her father’s identity. . When it finally seems that the young woman is about to find out, three possible candidates appear: Brosnan, Firth and Skarsgard.

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, protagonists of the story. (Universal)

The plot of the film tells us about the life of Sophie Sheridan, a twenty-year-old girl who is about to marry her boyfriend Sky and resides in a hotel with her mother, located on a Greek island. Her story focuses on her mother, Donna, never wanting to tell her who her father is. However, when Sophie finds her mother’s old journal, she discovers the addresses of three men who could be her father; hiding it from her mother, she decides to invite them to her wedding.

Everything gets complicated when sam carmichael (Pierce Brosnan), Harry Bright (Colin Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgård) arrive on the island and meet Sophie and Donna, supported by her two best friends, Rose (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baransky). The premise? Together they will try to solve the mystery of who is Sophie’s real father and who will walk her down the aisle.

“Mamma Mia” is a film based on the musical theater directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. (Universal)

mamma mia, a UK film, focuses on the group’s songs ABBAwith libretto Benny Anderson, Bjorn Ulvaeus. It is directed by Phyllida Lloydstarring meryl streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper Y Christine Baransky.

Curiosities of mamma mia

– When the film was in pre-production, they wanted an original song written for the film to be included, in order to qualify for Best Original Song at the Oscars, but ABBA flatly refused.

– Mamma mia was the first film to be shot in the studios Pinewood, after the fire that occurred during the production of Casino Royal. And, also, because all the scenes could not be shot in Greece due to the high temperatures.

The musical was created a decade earlier by Catherine Johnson. Both the movie and the musical are based on songs by the famous group ABBA. (Universal)

– Although the film focused on the songs of the famous group ABBA, the plot of mamma mia is inspired by the 1968 film Buona Sera, Mrs Campbell, where a woman communicates the paternity of her son to three former American soldiers during World War II.

mamma mia had a second installment in 2018 with Mama Mia! Let’s go again.

