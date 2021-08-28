News

Mamma mia !: tonight on Rete 4 the musical with Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tonight on Rete 4 at 9:20 pm Mamma mia !, the musical directed by Phyllida Lloyd in 2008, with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and the music of ABBA will be on the air.

Tonight on Rete 4 at 21:20 it airs Oh Mama!, the comedy directed in 2008 by Phyllida Lloyd, a film adaptation of the theater musical of the same name written by Catherine Johnson in 1999.
Just like the musical, the film is also named after Oh Mama, one of the most famous pieces of ABBA, and is inspired by the music of the Swedish group.

Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Julie Walters in a scene from the musical Mamma Mia! inspired by ABBA songs

Loading...
Advertisements
Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Julie Walters in a scene from the musical Mamma Mia! inspired by ABBA songs

Twenty-year-old Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) grew up with a single, independent mom. Now that she is about to get married, however, the girl feels a strong need to discover the identity of her father.
To do so, he decides to invite to his wedding, unbeknownst to his mother, the three men who have been part of the woman’s life …

Stellar cast – not only Meryl Streep but also Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski – and rich loot for Mamma Mia! history of cinema, with over $ 600 million earned around the world.
And the numbers continued to grow even with its arrival on DVD: 5 million copies were sold in Great Britain alone, no one had ever done better.
And, like a catch-all ace, Mamma Mia! he didn’t even want to spare himself an award at the 2008 Razzie Awards, which saw Pierce Brosnan “triumph” as the worst supporting actor.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

792
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
781
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
771
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
615
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
603
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
581
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
539
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
511
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
403
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
385
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top