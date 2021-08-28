Mamma mia !: tonight on Rete 4 the musical with Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried

Tonight on Rete 4 at 9:20 pm Mamma mia !, the musical directed by Phyllida Lloyd in 2008, with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and the music of ABBA will be on the air.

Just like the musical, the film is also named after Oh Mama, one of the most famous pieces of ABBA, and is inspired by the music of the Swedish group.

Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Julie Walters in a scene from the musical Mamma Mia! inspired by ABBA songs

Twenty-year-old Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) grew up with a single, independent mom. Now that she is about to get married, however, the girl feels a strong need to discover the identity of her father.

To do so, he decides to invite to his wedding, unbeknownst to his mother, the three men who have been part of the woman’s life …

Stellar cast – not only Meryl Streep but also Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski – and rich loot for Mamma Mia! history of cinema, with over $ 600 million earned around the world.

And the numbers continued to grow even with its arrival on DVD: 5 million copies were sold in Great Britain alone, no one had ever done better.

And, like a catch-all ace, Mamma Mia! he didn’t even want to spare himself an award at the 2008 Razzie Awards, which saw Pierce Brosnan “triumph” as the worst supporting actor.