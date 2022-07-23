Man accused by his sister of beating him that left her in a coma for two years dies

Charleston, West Virginia — Daniel J. Palmer III He had long been considered the prime suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister in a coma for two years. But the case remained dormant, until she woke up last month.

Although she was unable to speak articulately after coming out of her coma, Wanda Palmer identified her brother as her attacker. Daniel Palmer was arrested on July 15.

Less than a week later he was deadwhich probably puts an end to a very unusual case in which the investigation stalled due to lack of evidence.

At the moment there are two unknowns: the death of a detainee and an attack that does not have a publicly revealed motive.

Daniel Palmer was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital, a day after he was transferred there following an evaluation by jail medical staff.the state Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.

The statement did not give a cause of death and a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the state medical examiner’s office, said state law only allows the agency to release autopsy information to family members and police.

Palmer, 55, of Cottageville, was uncooperative while in custody and when he was booked into South Central Regional Jail, where he was transferred after being charged with attempted murder and willful injury to his sister, according to the statement.

Wanda Palmer was in a coma for two years. She was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her Jackson County home on June 10, 2020.