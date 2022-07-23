Man accused by sister of trying to kill her dies

US media indicated that the man accused by his own sister of attempted murder died this Friday after she, after two years, came out of a coma caused by said attack.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger, of Jackson County, in the state of West Virginia, points out that his death was probably due to natural causes.

“From an investigative point of view, it’s a shame the case is not going to move forward,” Mellinger told People magazine.

The deceased, Daniel J. Palmer III, 55, captured legal and media attention this month after his sister, Wanda Palmer, woke up from a coma and accused him of attacking her with a machete.

The attack took place in June 2020 and left the woman on the verge of death as she was found on a sofa with severe blows to the head and brain trauma.

Wanda Palmer, now 51, was taken to hospital, where she remained in a coma for two years while police investigated the case, but were unable to gather enough evidence to bring charges against anyone.

This month she regained consciousness and, by answering “yes” or “no” to police questions, identified her brother as having been the perpetrator of the attack.

The man had already been in police custody for seven days and the county sheriff believes that his death was due to a host of recurring health problems: “To begin with, he was not very healthy and as soon as he entered prison his health continued to deteriorate downhill” .

A witness had seen Daniel J. Palmer III on the sister’s porch the night before the police showed up at the woman’s house, but the lack of evidence and video surveillance images made it difficult for the investigation to proceed.

Until the sister confessed, “there was nothing against him”, beyond the accusation launched by that witness. But when the woman woke up from her coma, she “had her voice back and what she had to say mattered to everyone,” she concluded.