Man accused of blasphemy is stoned to death by mobs in Pakistan

In Pakistana man accused of blasphemy he was stoned and killed by angry mobs for desecrating the Koran in a remote village in the country. The keeper of a local mosque said he saw the man burn the Muslim holy book inside the mosque last Saturday and told other people before informing the police, the BBC reported.

Man stoned in Pakistan “mentally unstable in the past 15 years”

The violence that led to the man’s death took place in a village in the district of Khanewal, in the province of Punjab. The police rushed to the scene, but arrived when it was too late. Officer Mohammad Iqbal and two subordinates tried to take the man into custody, but the group also started throwing stones at them, seriously injuring two officers.

Munawar Gujjar, chief of the Tulamba police station, said the victim was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, 41, from a nearby village. “The unfortunate man has been mentally unstable for the past 15 years and, according to his family, he often disappeared from home for days begging and eating whatever he could find.”

Mian Mohammad Ramzan, the caretaker of the mosque, said he saw smoke inside the mosque, which is adjacent to his home, and rushed to investigate, finding a burned Quran and a man trying to burn another.

Gujjar, the chief of police in the area, said that the police have so far arrested about 80 men who lived in the vicinity of the mosque, but that another 300 have allegedly taken part in the violence. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his regret over the incident and said he was working to find a report from the Prime Minister of Punjab on the handling of the case by the police, who “failed in his duty”.

“We have zero tolerance for anyone who takes the law in hand and mob lynching will be dealt with with the full severity of the law,” he said in a tweet hours after the incident. The murder comes months after the lynching of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports goods factory in Sialkot, Punjab province, on December 3, also accused of blasphemy, punishable by death in Pakistan.

