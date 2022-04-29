Man Accused of Killing Another Man While Walking His Dog in Mid-City – NBC Los Angeles

A Texas man has been arrested and charged with shooting a 52-year-old man who died while walking his dog in the Mid-City area of ​​Los Angeles in March, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney filed charges against Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, of San Marcos, Texas.

The victim, identified as Marcos Sandoval, was walking his dog at 5 a.m. on March 12, 2022 in the area of ​​Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street.

A dark colored sedan pulled up close to him and he got out of the car. After an “exchange of words,” the suspect was charged with firing multiple shots before getting back in the car and driving away.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the two fatal shots and the man’s dog running back home after the incident.

Sandoval was found at 6:15 a.m. by a passerby, and paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The dog was not injured and returned home on his own.

Neighbors, some of whom were awakened by the gunshots, are disturbed by the incident.

“I’ve never seen anything like this around here before,” Shirley Dionzon said. “If someone was shot right there, who knows who it was, who fired the shot. Now I’m really scared.”

Another neighbor, too scared to show her face on camera, says the argument between the two men woke her up before the gun went off.

“I woke up with two men, which sounded like an argument,” she told NBC4. “Not yelling but talking loudly, which seemed unusual to me, [es un] super quiet neighborhood.

She says it sounded like the two men knew each other, but she couldn’t understand what they were arguing about. Then she heard shots.

“This is a neighborhood where people get up early, walk their dogs, run, it’s something my husband and I do, so the idea of ​​someone pulling up on a corner and shooting someone while they’re walking the dog is awful,” he said.