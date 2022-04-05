Man accused of shooting wife. A day before he stabbed her

A woman died after her husband allegedly shot her at a Miami-Dade County Jewish community center while she was attending her daughter’s swimming lessons, and police said the man stabbed her the day before, causing several injuries. wounds.

Authorities on Monday charged Carl Monty Jr. Watts, 45, alias “Frank,” with second-degree murder with a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the police report released today. it does not indicate why the man was not arrested for the first assault on his wife, identified as 30-year-old Shandell Rene Harris.

But on Saturday, the day before, Watts allegedly injured Harris, according to the police report.

“The defendant and the victim lived together as husband and wife. They had no children in common. On Saturday, April 2, 2022, the defendant stabbed the victim multiple times, causing injuries. The incident was recorded under case number 2204020023482 with the City of Miami Police Department,” the Miami-Dade County Police Department report said.

The next day, when the victim was at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC Jewish Community Center attending her daughter’s swimming class, the defendant arrived at the site and approached Harris to offer her money to dismiss the complaint against him. for Saturday’s stabbing incident.

The woman refused and asked Watts to leave the scene, but the man pulled out a firearm and shot her multiple times. As the victim collapsed, the defendant got on top of her, firing at her until the gun ran out of bullets, according to the police report.

The defendant then fled and was soon after detained at gunpoint by a private security person.

Miami-Dade police reported that when several police units arrived at the community center, they found the woman with apparent gunshot wounds in the pool area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and declared the woman deceased at the scene.

The Harris girl is now in the care of relatives.

When Watts was arrested, he reportedly admitted to stabbing the victim on Saturday, but later invoked his right to an attorney.

Police said the defendant is a felon convicted of multiple weapons-related violations dating back to 1995.

The Michael-Ann Russell JCC Jewish Community Center said in a statement that Miami-Dade police have confirmed the shooting is being investigated as a domestic issue and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.

“The suspected gunman has been arrested and police have indicated that there is no known threat to the Jewish community,” he stressed.

The Michael-Ann Russell JCC said that “thankfully, years of drills and numerous security protocols ensured the safety of our members, staff and community.”

The center planned to resume normal operations on Monday morning.

