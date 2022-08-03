Man accused of trafficking illegal weapons from the United States arrested

A man was arrested on Monday with a shipment of illegal weapons during one of the raids perpetrated in several sectors of the Santiago province by members of the National Police and representatives of the Public Ministry.

The subject was arrested in the operation, where agents from the General Directorate of Customs also participated, and was They seized about 14 Glock pistols.

Maicol Campusanoalso known as “Jaelmer Alexander Vargas Rodríguez” was arrested in one of the interdictions of the authorities in the Liberty Expansion of the northern city.

According to preliminary reports, Campusano had the illegal firearms in clothing and appliance shipping boxes from the United States.

For these raids, the Dominican authorities had the cooperation of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) of the United States.

The Santiago Prosecutor’s Office will present charges against the defendant for international arms trafficking in violation of Law 631-16 on the Control and Regulation of Weapons, Ammunition and Related Materials.

In the next few hours and after concluding the primary compilation of evidence, the aforementioned body of justice will present the detainee before a competent court, against whom request that preventive detention be imposed due to the seriousness of the charges.