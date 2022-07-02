Entertainment

Man arrested after breaking into Ariana Grande’s house on her birthday: he had harassed her in the past

A man who was previously arrested for harassing Ariana Grande has been arrested again, according to TMZ. This time he was arrested after breaking into the singer’s house on her 29th birthday.

Aharon Brown has a habit of harassing Ariana Grande. As TMZ reports, the man was arrested last September at the singer’s home in Los Angeles after showing up with a large hunting knife and allegedly yelling at his security detail: “I’m going to kill you, and her too.” He was arrested for making criminal threats and a judge issued a restraining order forbidding him from near Ariana Grande.

But that didn’t stop him. Also TMZ, Aharon Brown recently violated the restraining order by trying to approach the singer again. He was supposed to turn himself in for violating the restraining order, but on Sunday, June 26, he drove to Montecito and broke into the house of the singer, who was celebrating her 29th birthday that day.

“On Sunday, Brown somehow got into Ariana’s house in Montecito. She wasn’t home at the time, but the security alarm went off and the police arrived and arrested Brown”close sources told TMZ.

Aharon Brown has been charged with harassment, burglary, power line damage, breach of court order and obstruction. He pleaded not guilty. The man is currently in custody.

