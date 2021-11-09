man arrested and killed by the police – Corriere.it
He went down to the street armed and shirtless: the patrol was in the area and intervened in time
A shirtless man attacked some people with a knife in the Bislett area, to Oslo
, and was killed by agents. The director of police operations, Tore Solberg, said at Norwegian Broadcasting (Nrk). The assailant was taken to Ulleval hospital after police shot him and died of his injuries.
Three people were injured, including a non-serious agent. A patrol was close to the scene of the attack and therefore managed to stop the man, said police chief Torgeir Brenden quoted by the Norwegian media.
At first the agents have tried to run it over when he tried to stab a person, but the police car collided with a wall and at this juncture the agents were attacked by the man.
The police would haveexcluding the terrorist motive in the knife attack in Oslo, even if he is following all possible leads. According to some witnesses, the attacker shouted Allahu Akbar during the attack. But these are statements to be verified.
According to the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang, the aggressor would be a Russian in his thirties who was sentenced in December 2020 to psychiatric treatment after a knife attack made a year earlier, also in Oslo. Witness videos released on social media show the suspect shirtless and armed with a large knife.
Less than a month ago, in Kongsberg, in the south of the country, a 37-year-old armed with a bow and arrow killed four women and a man.
Article being updated
November 9, 2021 (change November 9, 2021 | 12:52 pm)
