man arrested and killed by the police – Corriere.it

He went down to the street armed and shirtless: the patrol was in the area and intervened in time

A shirtless man attacked some people with a knife in the Bislett area, to Oslo

, and was killed by agents. The director of police operations, Tore Solberg, said at Norwegian Broadcasting (Nrk). The assailant was taken to Ulleval hospital after police shot him and died of his injuries.

Three people were injured, including a non-serious agent. A patrol was close to the scene of the attack and therefore managed to stop the man, said police chief Torgeir Brenden quoted by the Norwegian media.

At first the agents have tried to run it over when he tried to stab a person, but the police car collided with a wall and at this juncture the agents were attacked by the man.