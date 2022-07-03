Man arrested in New York after breaking into Taylor Swift’s house

Originally from Brooklyn, 35-year-old Joshua Christian showed up several times at the singer’s home in New York, but also at her home in Tennessee.

New York police announced on Saturday the arrest of a 30-year-old who allegedly harassed Taylor Swift and attempted to break into the pop superstar.

Joshua Christian, 35, from Brooklyn, was arrested after repeatedly going to the American singer’s home in New York, in lower Manhattan. The individual also reportedly showed up outside another Taylor Swift residence in Tennessee in March and last month.

restraining order

According to New York police, Joshua Christian entered 153 Franklin St. through an unlocked door on March 26 and remained there “illegally”. He would then have confronted the security of Taylor Swift before fleeing.

The judge handling the case, Eric Schumacher, issued a restraining order against Joshua Christian. The latter forbids him to approach the singer and her homes. Pending a judgment, the 30-year-old was placed in prison without bail. He is due in court on July 28.

A star targeted several times by stalkers

This is not the first time that Taylor Swift has been the target of those she has called “stalkers”, “one of her biggest fears”, and against whom she wants to protect herself. Last January, an individual drove his car into the pop superstar’s building to get home.

Another New York man, Roger Alvarado, has been arrested multiple times in recent years for attempting to break into Taylor Swift’s Manhattan home. In June 2019, a suspected burglar from Iowa was arrested in Rhode Island, where the singer has a home, with a project and a baseball bat to “visit” him.