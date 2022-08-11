Man arrested with four packets of cocaine

The National Drug Control Office (DNCD) reported this Thursday about the arrest of a man who was seized with four packages of drug inside his SUV, while traveling along Charles de Gaulle Avenue, almost at the corner of Proyecto Street, in Santo Domingo Este.

According to the authorities, the search of the vehicle was carried out in the presence of a deputy prosecutor where they occupied a box with four packages of a white powder, which they presume is cocaine, in the front seat.

Through a statement, the DNCD indicates that together with the Public Ministry an investigation was opened to find others involved “in the frustrated transaction of the substance”.

The name of the detained person was not revealed by the authorities. In the next few hours he will be brought to justice.

In addition to the packages, the authorities seized the white Toyota Rav-4 SUV, from 2019, two cell phones, personal documents, among other evidence.

The confiscated substance was sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) for the corresponding purposes.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/11/an-old-car-parked-on-the-street-0bc549bd.jpg Authorities seized the Toyota Rav-4 2019 white jeep (EXTERNAL SOURCE)