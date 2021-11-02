Man beard, short or hipster between history and symbols: November is his month

Who is the bravest of all men?

The ancients had no doubts: the most bearded. There beard man has always been, since the dawn of time, symbol of strength, virility, personality, wisdom, fertility. The accessory that makes the passage from youth to adulthood, throughout history has distinguished the faces of gods, heroes, ancestors.

The bravest and wisest, virile and strong wore it. And many still wear it now. November is the best month to celebrate it and remember its symbolism and its power. In this month i Mo bro (beard brothers) grow both beards and mustaches to show their solidarity with Movember movement. Committed to raising funds for research and awareness related to male health issues. If in October we fight against breast cancer, in November we turn our attention to prostate cancer.

Beard man: symbols, history and trends

Who has the face of God in the Sistine Chapel? Michelangelo he paints it with a thick white beard (see it in the photo above). A copious and virile beard able to procreate (here, the Creator is engaged in the Creation of Adam). With the same beard, second The book of symbols edited by Taschen, i rulers of Persia, Assyria, Babylon and Egypt. The Egyptians, in particular, had shaved hair and false beards, a symbol of sovereignty.

Also the bronze statue of god Thor (10th century, Iceland) depicts the divinity holding his long beard and his emblem: the hammer in his hands.

The current trends contemplate every type of beard. The male beard can be short and just mentioned. More long and wild, like the one worn by Alessandro Borghi at the Venice Film Festival 2021. Or defined. It can give emphasis on the mustache and goatee (as Johnny Depp likes it).

Men with beards and mustaches: short beard, hipster and revolutionary

Enclosing the mouth and jaw, the beard has been associated with the power of the word. Caress it it is a common gesture that men make when they are reflecting on something. Man with a beard was once considered synonymous with philosopher.

The beard can also become theaccessory to protest against a political system or the company. Constant presence on the faces of young rebels of the 60s and hippies, it becomes indispensable for the nonconformist young people and alternatives. The trend of hipster beard has led, over the last few years, to the opening of new salons dedicated to world of grooming.

Other beards revolutionize and unconventional: those of Fidel Castro and Ernesto Che Guevara. In that case, the mustache and beard became a symbol of the opposition of the two communist leaders to the world and to Western society.

