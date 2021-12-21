Man buys a video game instead of a Christmas gift for his wife, the network rages

The woman posted her dilemma on Reddit, revealing of almost had to beg her other half to get her at least one Christmas card, instead being labeled by him as a “materialist”, despite having spent the last savings on the purchase of gaming products for himself.

“As Christmas approached, I wanted a gift from my husband, just for the pleasure of receiving a gift,” said the woman, who revealed that she works as a librarian. “I know he doesn’t have much money because he is very reluctant to work and skips his part time job most of the time, so I told him he could give me something small, like a small stuffed animal, a keychain or even a Christmas card, but just today he told me he has no money and he won’t have any until next year because he spent the money. his last savings for a video game he had wanted. “

“He says I’m materialistic because I want a gift, even though he asked me for several things I already bought him, and that Christmas should mean spending time with family instead of thinking about material things,” he continued. “Like this now I feel guilty and I’m not sure I did the right thing anymore“.

The poor wife later revealed that, precisely because of her husband’s reluctance towards any occupation, they live and provide for all expenses only with his salary. “Since I’m the one who bears all the bills, does it seem so unreasonable to want a Christmas present?”

The woman added that she had been married for two years and that prior to the wedding, her husband was working full time while after the marriage he had suffered from a severe nervous breakdown which led him to accept a part-time job. “He really doesn’t want to go there, but what can I do? Asking him calmly and communicating doesn’t change anything, on the contrary it makes him go into a rage. If I didn’t pay all the bills we would be homeless and if I didn’t take care of all the housework we would live in a pigsty “, she confessed bitterly.

His story has accumulated more than 10 thousand appreciation online since it was shared, sparking thousands of comments. Several users have shown closeness and solidarity to the woman, condemning her husband’s actions and trying to give her advice on how to behave, as well as a hint of comfort, especially at such a significant time of the year.

