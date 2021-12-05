man can not stop playing while his house is on fire – Nerd4.life

A man from Soest, Germany went on to to play undeterred with his PlayStation even when his house has almost caught fire and around him there was a lot of smoke. So the firefighters found him, alerted by neighbors, as reported by one of their representatives.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation model used was not specified and the game that was capturing the victim to the point of risking his life was not mentioned. It seems that it was a pot in which the man was cooking some Bolognese sauce that caught fire. Evidently she must have put it on the stove and forgotten about it due to complete immersion in gameplay.

When the firefighters entered the house, wearing all the safety equipment to breathe and protect themselves, the visibility was already greatly reduced by the smoke, but our gamer did not seem upset by it. He was so engrossed that he didn’t notice not only the smoke, but the system as well fire alarm and the arrival of the firefighters (could he play with headphones on?)

The man was then escorted outside the house, fortunately unharmed. It is difficult to say whether he was afraid or not, since he was not aware of the situation until the end. It’s just a pity that he ruined some Bolognese sauce, that’s a real crime.