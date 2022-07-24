Man catches girl who fell from fourth floor in the air
A men Chinese has won the praise of his entire country after save a two year old girl who fell from the top of a building, the press reported local.
Shendong was considered a hero for him chinese government after being caught catching in the air to a little girl who slipped from the balcony of a fourth floor of a building in Tongxiang town.
Heroes among us,” wrote Lijian Zhao, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on his Twitter account, along with the video of the moment.
Heroes among us. pic.twitter.com/PumEDocVvC
— Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 22, 2022
In the images, Shen is seen running towards a building while talking on a cell phone.
Within seconds, the man drops his phone and reaches up to grab the girl.
The authorities reported that both Shen and the little girl were taken to a hospital to be checked and that both are in good condition.
To be honest, I can’t remember the details. I don’t remember if my arms hurt or anything. It was just instinct to approach her,” Shen, who works at a bank near the scene of the incident, told the local Qianjiang Evening News.
I was lucky to arrive on time. Otherwise I would feel absolutely horrible,” she added.