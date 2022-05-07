Man charged in Florida with $62 million global cryptocurrency fraud

A man residing in Florida (USA) and director of an alleged platform investment and mining (creation) of cryptocurrencies He was accused of orchestrating a plot to fraud to level world worth USD 62 million, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced this Friday, May 6, 2022.

Luiz Capuci, 44 years old and resident in the city of Port St. Lucie, on the southeast coast of FloridaHe was charged with the crimes of “conspiracy to commit electronic fraudfraud of values Y washed from money” to level internationalaccording to a statement from Department from Justice from USA

The indictment alleges that Capuci misled the investors about him Program from investment Y mining from cryptocurrencies of his company, Mining Capital Coin (MCC), which offered investments by purchasing “mining packages”.

Capuci and his accomplices, according to the accusationthey assured the investors that his company “would get substantial gains by using the money to extract new cryptocurrencies“.

But Capuci what he did, supposedlywas to “divert the funds to wallets (place where virtual currencies are stored) of cryptocurrencies Under his control“.

“Fraud based on cryptocurrencies undermines financial markets all over the world as it scams the investors and limits the ability of legitimate businessmen to innovate inside this emerging spacesaid Deputy Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the criminal division of the Department from Justice.

“The department commits to follow the money, either physical either digitalto chase the criminal schemeshold these accountable scammers Y protect to the investorsPolite added.

If found guilty on all counts, Capuci would face a sentence up to 45 years of prison.



