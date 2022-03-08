Man charges his Tesla and obtains debt of more than 12 million pesos

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.03.2022 09:22:27





A real surprise was the one that a Chinese citizen took, after he put his new Tesla Model 3 and after a few minutes it was notified that for it had a debt of 12.6 million pesos!

The story of this case did not take long to spread in that country, since the electric car user shared his story to some media and subsequently went viral.

According to CnEVPost, a news blog about electric cars in China, the citizen attended a Tesla superchargerbut the surprise came the next day when he was notified that owed 600 thousand dollarsin addition to being told that he would not be able to use his electric car until he paid off his debt.

The publications detail that the car received almost one million 923 thousand 720 kWh during its charging period, which would be valid for charge 32 thousand Tesla Model 3.

Evidently Chinese citizen contacted Tesla to find out what was going on, who attended to the matter and determined that it was a measurement “error”caused by a failure in the system that records the amount of energy supplied to the vehicle.

As it was expected, Tesla canceled the outrageous amount that his client had to pay, so he was able to continue using his electric carat the time that they notified that they will check if more cars present this same fault to correct and that their owners do not have inconveniences as happened with the Asian.

​