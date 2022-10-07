Man City 2nd, Leipzig 4th… the 5 trios who have scored the most points in the first 5 European championships this season

The best footballers in the world ply their trade in Europe’s top five leagues. This is the pinnacle of club football and there are so many top clubs on the continent who have enjoyed incredible levels of success in the game.

All the big European clubs are trying to balance their respective squads. It is not enough to recruit or train attackers who are all good at putting the ball in the back of the net. Teams need players who can complement each other and give their best.

Several top teams in Europe are blessed in this regard. Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the most prolific trios in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

#5 Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati (Barcelona) – 16 goals

FC Barcelona has a ridiculous depth of attack. They have excellent wingers like Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres and centre-forwards like Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay.

Lewandowski moved to Camp Nou this summer and he’s adapted very well to his new club. He has already found the net 12 times in 10 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season.

Dembele and Fati have scored two each and Xavi Hernandez’s side are quite difficult to maneuver in the attacking sector.

#4 Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner and Andre Silva (RB Leipzig) – 19 goals

RB Leipzig haven’t had a great start to the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. He currently sits 11th in the table, with just 11 points from eight matches. Leipzig have scored 13 league goals, which is the sixth-best attack in the German top flight since the start of the season.

However, they have also taken 12 and it is clear that the problem is not on their front line. In fact, players Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner and Andre Silva have done pretty well so far.

Nkunku has picked up where he left off last season and has scored nine goals in all competitions since the start of the season. Werner has found the pleasure of scoring goals after a dark period at Chelsea. He has six to his credit. Silva is also slowly returning to form and has found the net four times so far.

#3 Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) – 22 goals

Robert Lewandowski’s departure was felt at Bayern Munich. After all, the Poland international is one of the most prolific goalscorers in recent history. But that doesn’t mean goals have dried up at Bayern.

In the hands, or rather the legs, of Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane, Bayern managed to retain their sense of goal. Sane has been in sparkling form since the start of the season and has already netted eight goals.

Mane is close behind with seven goals and the former Liverpool man is proving to be a good signing. The young Musiala is having an exceptional season and has already scored seven goals since the start of the season.

#2 Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) – 29 goals

With the arrival of Erling Haaland, Manchester City seem more dominant than ever in attack. The Norway international has taken the Premier League by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer. He has already netted three hat-tricks in his first eight league appearances.

Haaland has scored 19 goals since the start of the season and has been adequately supported by his teammates. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are the main actors. Foden has scored six goals in all competitions since the start of the season.

Another new signing, Julian Alvarez, has also shown plenty of intention every time he comes on and has four goals to his name already.

#1 Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – 30 goals

It would be any coach’s dream to have a front line made up of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Christopher Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He’s done a good job so far and managed to fire his forwards at full throttle.

Neymar is in sparkling form at the start of the season and has already scored 11 goals in all competitions. Mbappe is also in fine form, with 11 goals to his name.

Messi creates and scores at will and has put the ball in the back of the net eight times since the start of the season.

