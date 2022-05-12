Man City. Guardiola, ‘disappointed’ in De Bruyne despite scoring poker

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.05.2022 09:19:30





After Kevin deBruyne shined with four goals in Manchester City’s 5-1 win over Raúl Jiménez’s Wolverhampton, Pep Guardiolacoach of the Citizens, took time to kidding on Belgian footballer performance.

“Yes, I’m very disappointed in him for missing that fifth goal. Well, what can I say? The second half of his season has been beyond perfect”, mentioned the Spanish strategist after his team added their victory 28 of the season of the Premier League.

“Forever he has been a very generous guy and it makes sense to make assists, but I think this season it makes sense to be prolific and score goalsGuardiola added.

‘He has begun to enjoy the goals’

In the current season of premier league, De Bruyne accumulates 15 touchdownswhich places it as the fourth best scorer of the campaign. “I am very happy for him. Scoring four goals in the decisive part of the season right now is very important“, commented Pep, who visualized a very successful future for the Belgian.

“Hopefully, that can continue. Not just this year, but the rest of his career. I have a feeling now has begun to enjoy the goals“.

“Before it was just assists, but now I have the feeling that he thinks ‘I like it when my colleagues come to hug me because I have scored a goal’. That’s good!” he added.