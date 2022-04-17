Man Creates Guinness World Record For Watching Spider-Man No Way Home 292 Times: ‘My Swing Has Ended’

You might be a huge Spider-Man fan and maybe have a huge collection of all steel books, comics, and even action figures and other movie paraphernalia, but you can’t beat this man from Florida. Named Ramiro Alanis, the man looked Spider-Man: No Way Home a madness that sounds 292 times since its launch. It now holds a Guinness World Record for ‘most assisted film productions of the same film’.

Interestingly, Ramiro regained his own record from Arnaud Klein, who had seen the French film Kaamelott: First installment 204 times. Previously, Ramiro had seen Avengers: Endgame 191 times in theaters, creating the record.

Ramiro shared his achievement on Twitter. He wrote: “292 movie productions attended the same movie: @SpiderManMovie. My swing came to an end… 🙌🏻❤️🕷 Thank you all. @TomHolland1996 @SonyPictures @jnwtts @ComicBook @GabyMeza8 #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome @MarvelStudios #marvel @GWR #TigerAvenger @Zendaya (sic).”

Not just Ramiro, many must have seen No Way Home multiple times because it’s nearing the $2 billion mark right now. At the worldwide box office, No Way Home is the sixth highest-grossing film in history with a gross of $1.89 billion.

Director Jon Watts wasn’t just a Spidey movie, it was the definitive Spidey movie that brought together and honored no less than 3 different iterations of the character.

In addition to Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, who played Spidey in previous films, the villains opposite their iterations also appeared. The story explored the concept of the multiverse, the first demonstration in an MCU film, and addressed the fallout from the exposure of Spider-Man’s true identity in Far From Home, the final film in the franchise.