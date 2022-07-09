Man crosses the perimeter fence of Las Américas and tries to enter merchandise loading warehouses

Santo Domingo, DR.

Agents of the Specialized Corps of Airport Security and Civil Aviation (CESAC) arrested and are investigating a man who tried to enter the restricted areas of the Las Américas International Airport, José Francisco Peña Gómez through the perimeter fence, for hitherto unknown purposes.

The detainee Carlos Alejandro Brito Núñez was detected by the cameras by the agency when he tried to violate the perimeter.

The intruder was discovered when he was hiding behind the water tank, installed in the northern part of the cargo area of ​​the José Francisco Peña Gómez Airport and he immediately notified the patrols that guarded the perimeter at night.

The detainee was seized with a Yamaha brand motor and other utensils that he used to try to enter the AILA cargo terminal.

According to the report, the detainee was trying to penetrate to warehouses number 16 and 17 of DHL and Pilarte Cargo respectively, where the goods that arrive and leave the country through the Courier companies are stored.

It is not the first time that this type of incident has been reported in the Americas. In May of last year, some individuals entered the facilities and the electricity cables that feed the lights of the airport terminal were stolen.

On August 15, 2017 the Dominican Siomi Santos, 26 years old, entered the restricted cargo area of ​​the AILA terminal in the early hours of the morning and from there traveled to Miami, Florida, on a commercial flight illegally.

Also in February 2021, Levastien Massictle Lalumieve, a Canadian national, entered the AILA landing strip in his red BMW vehicle after violating access control through the entrance gate for vehicles and pedestrians S13B.

Although the authorities have not solved the issue of the fence, in March of this year they presented a surveillance system for more than 500 cameras that allows to control the access of intruders to the airport.