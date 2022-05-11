NewsUS

Man dies in the US while burying woman he strangled

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

An American man has died of a “cardiac case” in the yard of his South Carolina home while burying a woman he had strangled, local authorities said Wednesday.

Police officials responded to reports of an unconscious man in the southeastern city of Trenton and found 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon dead upon arrival at the home, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland confirmed Tuesday. , and the coroner of that jurisdiction, David Burnett, in a statement released by local media.

“McKinnon showed no signs of trauma and it is suspected that he died of natural causes,” the statement said.

“While the death was being investigated and relatives notified, a second body was located in a newly opened grave. Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, from the same address, who appeared to have died of a crime.”

Dent was found tied up and wrapped in garbage bags inside the pit. Autopsies confirmed the causes of both deaths.

Evidence and witness statements indicate that McKinnon attacked Dent at his home.

AFP is a major global information agency that offers fast, verified and comprehensive coverage.

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

US charges Haitian gang leader with kidnappings

7 mins ago

Gloria Reyes affirms card fraud case Supérate “was closed”

11 mins ago

Man accused of killing his mother on the high seas to collect family fortune | Univision News Events

18 mins ago

Government says there will be no constitutional reform without the endorsement of political parties

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button