Man drinks his urine every day because it is “natural medicine”

Your neighbors can’t stand the smell

Sage admits that she is looking for a way to reduce the odor because it is giving her problems with her neighbors.

“I’m just resetting where I do my practice now and starting to look for a new location,” he says.

“The bedroom and my bathroom are too close to the kitchen, so the smells go down the hall. I’m now practicing in the garden, I go to a nearby place or a hot spring and spend three days having fun with it, so it’s out of my system, “acknowledges Sage.

Despite the criticism, this man defends his practice arguing that since taking it his health has improved.

