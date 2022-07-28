Man drowns trying to pick up golf balls in Florida lake

Nicholas Wardein was diving with his teenage son in a lagoon in the city of Naples, on the west coast of Florida, and drowned while searching underwater for balls from a nearby golf course. Screenshot.

A man who was diving with his teenage son in a lagoon in the city of Naples, on the west coast of Florida, drowned while searching underwater for balls from a nearby golf course, local media reported Wednesday.

The event occurred last weekend, when Nicholas Wardein, 44, was diving with his 13-year-old son, looking, as they often did, for golf balls in one of the ponds that separate several golf courses in Sixth Green from Arrowhead.

According to his son’s statement, Wardein entered the water with all the diving equipment on: a wetsuit, belt, diving mask, knife, diving tank and a net to carry golf balls, the local newspaper reported. News-Press.

Moments later, the boy noticed that his father was struggling to stay afloat and gasping for breath, so he detached himself from the scuba tank, but sank, presumably due to the weight of the golf balls he was carrying collected in a tied net. to his waist, he commented.

The boy then jumped into the water to try to save his father, who worked for Lee County Emergency Services, but couldn’t find him where he had been seen gasping and climbed out of the pond to call for help, the report said.

Almost 15 minutes later, a team of divers from the fire department jumped into the water and located Wardein’s lifeless body very close.

This story was originally published on July 27, 2022 8:47 p.m.