Man earns 100 thousand dollars with a workshop and bank in the metaverse: he can become a millionaire

The Sandbox is one of the most intriguing metaverses currently active and in 2021 it recorded surprising revenues, thanks to the boom in the sector. There are those, however, in the meantime already earning important figures within other competing platforms: a man has accumulated almost 100 thousand dollars with a virtual workshop and bank.

As reported by Business Insider, the investor who has managed to succeed in a metaverse is the thirty-seven-year-old Robert Doyle, who is in possession of a virtual garage and a bank inside Polka City, a multi-blockchain gaming platform launched in 2021. Inside you can buy NFTs that represent virtual taxis, gas stations, billboards, vehicles and much more. Once in possession of a specific asset, users will get weekly interest paid in the platform’s native token, or the “polca”.

While not yet particularly active and fully functional, Polka City has already attracted plenty of fortune-seeking investors. This is also due to the charm of the game, defined by the creators and other users as the “GTA of cryptocurrencies”.

Doyle is among the users involved in the initiative and, during the last months of activity, he managed to accumulate exactly 111,646 polka, worth close to 100 thousand dollars at the time of writing the article. This is a gain of 500% mainly due to the workshop in his possession: purchased for 23,000 dollars, in recent weeks it is bringing him important gains. He also owns a bank, purchased for $ 3,500 and also a continuing source of income.

To Business Insider Doyle stated the following: “I think this could be a billion dollar game. […] These activities are part of the final video game, so they will keep me for years to come and it’s pretty amazing. I will be able to pay my mortgage, my medical bills, my car payments and supporting my family with just these NFTs, isn’t that crazy? “.

However, he also said he was partly afraid for the future, warning the public of the risks of this investment: “It takes some time to figure out what you’re getting yourself into. You have to look at the market capitalization, you have to look at the development, the community “. As risky as it may be, the metaverse is already potentially earning him millions of dollars and the future looks just rosy right now.

