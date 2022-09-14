Man faces more than 11 years in prison for leading fraudulent scheme

A man was sentenced today, Monday, to 11 years and three months in prison for allegedly operating a fraudulent scheme from 2007 to 2012 that received nearly $5,000,000 from more than 100 people in Puerto Rico and the United States through a “pyramid scheme”, also known as a “Ponzi scheme”.

The accused was identified by the federal prosecutor as Carlos Maldonado, owner of Business Planning Resources International Corporation (BPRIC), Glorimar Fashions and Tailoring, LLC, Global Business Insurance Agency Inc., and associated under the incorporation documents with Pet Card Systems, Inc. ., and Datavos Corporation.

In addition to serving the prison sentence, Maldonado will have to serve five years of supervised release and pay $1,986,734.26 in restitution to 46 of his victims.

Maldonado was indicted on October 27, 2016, on 16 counts of securities fraud and bank fraud on October 27, 2016. In December 2019, he was found guilty on all counts after a jury trial.

The jury found that from approximately 2007 through 2012, Carlos Maldonado and other associates fraudulently solicited and acquired more than $5,000,000 on behalf of BPRIC from more than 100 individuals and other businesses.

As part of the fraudulent scheme, Maldonado and his associates provided bogus investment contracts to victims in Puerto Rico and the United States in exchange for their monetary investment in his bogus business ventures.

“The victims in this case, as in most cases, were promised an incredible return on investment for their hard-earned money. Unfortunately, the promises were based on lies and were taken advantage of by someone who used their desire for a better future to gain their trust and steal their dreams,” said the agent in charge of the local office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, in English). ), Joseph Gonzalez.

During trial, checks, bank records, emails, other documentary evidence, and testimonies from witnesses and victims were presented that proved that the defendant made or caused to be made materially false and misleading representations to investors, including: that the various companies were involved in legitimate trading functions that he knew were untrue, failing to disclose to investors that their funds would be used to purchase and trade stocks and commodities in a ScottTrade, Foreex Capital Markets, LLC account and other personal trading accounts and for expenses of the Maldonado family in lieu of financing the bogus business ventures and failing to disclose that the fraudulently obtained investment funds would be used by Maldonado to purchase goods and services at retail stores, restaurants, and spend money on travel, rent, entertainment and personal auto loan payments.

After the imposition of this sentence by the District Judge of Maine, John A. Woodcock, the federal prosecutor W. Stephen Muldrow for the District of Puerto Rico emphasized that “investment fraud can take many forms, but its characteristic The main one is the promise of a fast and high return. Fraudsters, posing as sellers or entrepreneurs, contact unsuspecting people and offer them seemingly exciting investment opportunities. Victims are lured by the promise of a deal that’s too good to be true, because it’s not true.”

“We want to remind the citizens of Puerto Rico that no investment is risk-free and that an offer with a high rate of return always means greater risk. Before you invest, get information in writing, such as a prospectus or annual report, and beware if a salesperson pressures you to invest right away, promises quick returns, encourages you to borrow money or collect retirement funds to invest, tells you write false information on your account forms or use words like ‘guarantee’, ‘high yield’ or ‘limited offer’. As soon as you suspect you have been the target of a fraudulent scheme, please contact the authorities so we can prosecute those responsible and attempt to recover the stolen funds,” he added.

The case was prosecuted by assistant federal prosecutors Edward Veronda and Jeanette Collazo and investigated by the FBI, who urged citizens to report fraud schemes at 787-987-6500 or through the tips.FBI.gov page.

“Help us bring these criminals to justice,” encouraged González.