man goes to blows with dozens of students who bullied his children – Prensa Libre

The fight took place after a 40 year old man identified as Willie Smith, She showed up at school to pick up her two children.

On Tuesday, May 3, a high school campus in Arizona, Texas, was the scene of a pitched battle between 30 students and a parent during lunch hour.

According to the police, the directors of the school they decided to send both young people home after leading a disturbance with a group of students.

After the father picked up his children, the three went out through the schoolyardwhere the students were at lunch time, and were teased while leaving the establishment.

Smith, who came to the defense of his children, he threw several punches at one of the students and pinned him to the grounda situation that started the pitched battle on campus.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the case after the large number of videos that were broadcast on social networks in which the altercation between a father of a family and the people What were they doing bullying to his children.

It is estimated that at least 30 students participated in this fight and one of them, according to police information, faces charges of disturbing public order.

@whatsuptucson Video from inside Tucson High School shows a parent involved in an altercation with multiple students. pic.twitter.com/97WZ9kbpZ6 — Piercen Sturdavant (@Pasty_P_) May 3, 2022

For its part, Willie Smith was released while authorities continue their investigation of the case.

According to the defendant’s sister, the authorities analyzed the videos of the fight and understood the circumstances, but indicatedThey thought things could have been handled differently to avoid pitched battle.

“The judge had seen all the videos and understood the circumstances, and told him that they could have done things differently and avoided everything. I’m sure the kids are going to need some sort of counseling. That was too much trauma. One of my nephews had a concussion,” said Rosalinda Martínez.