man gored and killed in the street

The “Fira de Onda”, is a typical annual festival in which the bulls are let loose in the streets among the people running around them: it is the “copy” of the most famous San Firmino festival which takes place in Pamplona, ​​in the north of Spain. Last year the event was canceled for Covid, this year it was suspended after the tragedy that occurred on Saturday.

The animal was filmed lifting the end of its horns into the air and unloading it on the ground while the spectators took refuge at the entrance of a shop a few meters away. Some tried to lure the bull away to stop him from attacking the injured man again as he lay unconscious on the ground, but all was in vain.

To the victim (who came from the nearby town of La Vall d’Uixo) the femoral artery was perforated: she died of haemorrhage in the hospital. Onda City Hall officials announced that the rest of the events would be suspended.