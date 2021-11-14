Man has given up his freedom to become a pet “pampered” by the state.

Soft methods of mass manipulation were born well before the end of the last war. While repressing the populations of other countries, Hitler seduced his Germans through the lure of the Nazi doctrine. Beginning in 1924, incarcerated in the Landsberg fortress, he had designed a popular car model, the Volkswagen, as well as an ideal house project for the modern German: five rooms with bathrooms. He intended to rule his people through soft violence.

Frightened by the manifestations of its own cannibalism during the Great War and even more the Second World War, civilized humanity has freed itself from hard regimes, resolutely opting for soft regimes. (Two essential factors have equally influenced in this regard: nuclear weapons, which have exerted a deterrent influence on aggression, and technological innovation, which has made it possible to satiate the appetite of the masses). If hard violence essentially consists in physically repressing the individual, on the contrary soft violence is based on the exploitation of his weaknesses. The first tends to transform the world into a maximum security cell, while the second aims to make man a pet.

In short, a soft regime does without black uniforms, batons and torture. He draws from his arsenal: the false project of material well-being, the fear of unemployment and the crisis, the fear and shame of being poorer and therefore less good than the neighbor and, finally, laziness. Inertia is typical of man as well as energy. Suicides of unemployed provide an example of the strong grip of soft violence, the degree of psychological pressure suffered, the siren song of prosperity to which the citizens of the civilized areas of the planet are subjected.

The television, computer and Videotel screens have seductive and pleasant luminescences in the shop windows of today’s civilization. The public is clouded by the bulimia of information, and by the superpower of machine engines in the euphoria of collective madness. The portrait of Big Brother hanging on the wall would look pale in comparison with the increasingly pervasive processes of advertising. Amazed by the manipulations of the RATES under the drum roll of STATISTICA (civilization gives great preference to the very relative arithmetic of percentages, which the public never has time to analyze), immersed in the buzz of increasingly less good pop music since has become a must (the music that is now opposed to thought), the civilized inhabitant of the prosperous industrialized districts makes his accelerated run from birth to retirement. And he is delighted that that extraordinarily high material standard of living is being achieved in Europe, the United States, Australia and some essentially white enclaves of the planet, such as Israel and South Africa.

Protected and living on credit (often at the expense of the underdeveloped countries he despises), civilized man has an incredible fear of unemployment, actually of a life of freedom. This is why he swears daily fidelity to the tutelary state, having lost (by voluntarily renouncing them!) The essential privileges of man, those which are proper to him as a biological species: independence and free will.

His docility is rewarded by surrogates. His travel dreams come true in organized tourism, and he can quench his thirst for adventure by turning on the TV or buying a movie ticket. Mysteries (books or canvases) with their eternal shootings are a substitute for the human being’s indispensable dose of struggle for survival. Having lost the habit of defending himself, civilized man has a paranoid concern for his safety. But any attempt on his part to ensure his own safety is not only unwelcome, it quickly ends up under the ax of the law. In a civilized society subjected to a soft regime, the safety of citizens is an exclusive matter of the police.

Under a soft regime (and this is what fundamentally distinguishes it from a hard regime), the fearful majority is not repressed by a single party, by a gang of thugs. Everyone participates in it in one way or another. Such is the character of relations between individuals. But the soft regime is more lenient towards several of them.

So that the household masses do not forget that they live in the best of possible societies, malnourished, fly-covered African children are shown to them with great relish. Or the skeletons of Auschwitz The moral is the following: it is useless to design another society. See what such attempts lead to. What brought Marxism to Ethiopia, and also Nazism.

And the masses, terrified, remain mute. Hypnotized by the advertising of cheeses, wines and detergents. He is proposed to buy a roll of super soft toilet paper, to dress no longer in black, but with brightly colored fabrics. To the mathematization and the forced soundtrack of life, we must add its no less forced infantilization.

Of all crimes, the most horrible, and not at all amnestible, is the crime against oneself: the waste of the only life that each of us has. Silly musical noises are heard, we park the car, we give ourselves up to a job that is less difficult than annoying, and here is our stay in this low world. The collectivity, that is to say the alleged civilized world, has won by producing a colorless, boring, bleak existence, deprived of true pleasures. The existence of pets.

Faced with the violence of Big Brother, the hard old regime wearing boots and sinister black uniforms, we could one day rise up (and history shows that this will happen sooner or later). But how to rebel against one’s weaknesses?

In this book, little space will be given to the police. As in the regimes of the hospice, which are not police, and it is a point on which I will insist, regimentation is a prerogative of the public administration, the police proper being not an autonomous force. We can say the same of the intellectuals, relegated to the second floor by the media society. Intellectuals no longer constitute an autonomous force, the function of producing preconceived opinions being usurped by the media. Today the thinkers are no longer the Voltaire or the Sartre, but the PPDA (Patrick Poivre d’Arvor) and the Bernard Pivot (both TV presenters). Most intellectuals have found a way to recycle themselves in the entertainment sphere. And the intellectuals scrupulously get rid of their task. Today they form a group of privileged auxiliaries and their claims of possession of absolute truth are as grotesque as the idea of ​​their inherently revolutionary character.

Compared to the ramification that prevails in the professional sector, social behavior can be traced back to simple archetypes. This is why, in the book, I use concepts such as People, Administration, Ideal Sick, Agitated, Victims and not the consecrated notions, in sociology, of blue collar, white collar, etc. The growing standardization of ways of life, tastes, needs and products consumed results in the confusion of groups that differ in terms of profession, age, purchasing power, etc. within a single socio-psychological whole: the PEOPLE. I intentionally renounced the concept of bourgeoisie and use the term middle class very little, as we know well that, by now, the behavioral mentality of the worker differs only slightly, if at all, from that of the bourgeois.

I even paid little attention to the fictitious opponents of the Hospice system. The trade unions, the Communist Party and extremist groups such as Action directe do not really contest the principles of civilization of the Hospice: Prosperity and Progress. They object only to the system of distribution of national wealth, which they propose to replace a system which they claim is more just. In a sense, there is no opposition in the Hospices. The ecologists and the Front National are only opponents, respectively, of a single facet of their thinking.

My analysis is seen from the world of the Western Hospice: from France, where I live, and from the United States, where I lived for six years. I dedicate numerous pages to the world of the Eastern European Hospice and much less to the world outside the Hospice, which covers three quarters of the planet. Because the civilization of the Hospice comes from the struggle of the two Blocs against Nazism, and then between them. Secondly, because my attention is proportional to the … disproportionate interest of the West in the countries of the East. We are obsessed with the East, acknowledged post factum Edgar Pisani, a senior state official. And, he points out, our relations with the South are much more important to us … On the other hand, our relations with the East are no longer a strategic problem, but an economic-cultural one.

It has always been evident that only the quantitative economic criteria separate the two worlds (so much so that the culture of Tolstoy, Echov and Solgenitsin is also that of Stendhal, Flaubert and Camus). It took the narcissism and the lightness of the West, the need in which it found itself to confront the absolute Enemy, created from scratch, to prevent it from recognizing its twin brother. The absolute enemy is highly necessary for the internal health of the West. It allows it to keep its citizens in fearful submission, to channel hatred and aggression from the womb of society outward. In the absence of the Enemy (or rather of the idea of ​​an enemy, since a real confrontation is not desired and is avoided), the Hospice civilization cannot be sure of its perpetuation as it defines itself by denying, morally condemning the adversary.

In the book, I expressed not very commendable reflections on the People. Well, sooner or later, someone had to say. For too long the People have enjoyed an extraordinary privilege, claiming to be a victim of governments, while in reality they were their accomplice and shared the profits with them. The Administrators know the true, deeply hypocritical nature of the People, but they prefer to remain silent in order to safeguard the myth of bad governments (as opposed to the invariably good and innocent Peoples). This is to maintain the possibility of seducing the People through good government. It seems to me that rising today against the dictatorship of the People is as noble an act as, two hundred years ago, rising up against Absolutism.