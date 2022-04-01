Man injects cocaine into his penis, case in NY

An unidentified 35-year-old man, resident of the state of New Yorkthe class A drug was injected into the dorsal vein of the penis, which runs along the shaft.

The man was treated by the doctors, since when he arrived at the health center he was in a lot of pain. The doctors they found that the limb had died and was leaking a foul-smelling discharge.

Various media outlets reported that the skin around the scrotum had begun to rot and peel away from the base of the member.

Doctors gave him intravenous antibiotics and his condition “slowly improved.”

the scientific magazine American Journal or Case reportsthe medium that made the case known, said that the man had a long history of drug use and with the other damaged injection sites, that is why he resorted to one of the places that was not there: the penis.

They report that the patient refused to undergo surgery to cut the damaged tissue in his member. After five days with antibiotics, the man received an oral treatment with pills in which he had to take 10 days.

“His clinical condition improved, but he refused to undergo pharmacological treatment and was subsequently lost to follow-up,” the unknown man’s medical records said.

The doctors they don’t know how well the recovery has been after the horrible experience.