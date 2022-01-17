man is infected, the virus was on the envelope. And China sanitizes correspondence

Omicron also on the letters of the post? Yes it is possible and in China already run for cover. The fault of a letter from Canada destined for Beijing, on the outer packaging and on the inner surface traces of a variant were found. Which in fact infected a man, the first case of Omicron in Beijing. So the Chinese postal authority has issued an order to ensure that all correspondence from abroad is sanitized amid fears over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, strengthening disinfection, ventilation and tests on workers in the sector. The single case of Omicron detected so far in Beijing has been traced back to a document from Canada in which strains of Omicron similar to those in North America and Singapore were found. The variant was detected on the outer packaging and inner surface, Beijing health authorities revealed today, according to official media.

Omicron 2, alert for the “sister” variant of the South African. “In Northern Europe it goes faster”

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Center for Disease Prevention and Control in Beijing, explained that the city’s first Covid-19 patient diagnosed with the variant had received a letter sent from Canada on January 7. “We do not rule out the possibility that the person has been infected by contact with an object from abroad,” he said.

China: avoid international mail

Beijing government officials are therefore urging the population to avoid the recently arrived international mail, and to open packages only outdoors and with guatni because cases of the Omicron variant could also be spread through foreign mail. Experts have repeatedly said that the risk of receiving the infection in the mail is low and there is currently no indication that things have changed with the Omicron variant, although it is notoriously more contagious than the previous ones.

The South China Morning Post explained that the center of Beijing for disease control and prevention recommended citizens to order as little as possible from abroad and to wear gloves and masks when opening any letters or correspondence from high-risk countries. This after the news that the first Omicron case in Beijing would arrive by post.

It comes when the center said the first recorded case of the Omicron variant in Beijing may have come in by mail. The Canadian post office immediately sued the country’s public health agency and WHO, who have repeatedly explained that the risk of spreading the coronavirus by post is low as the virus does not live on surfaces for long.

Alert in China

According to the Xinhua reconstruction, the person who tested positive received a package on January 11 sent from Canada via the United States and Hong Kong and did not travel in the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms. And, Xinhua writes, sequencing does not reveal any links with infections ascertained in the past in Beijing or with those linked to the Omicron variant in other areas of China, while there is “a high similarity” with isolated strains in North America and Singapore. last December. Thus, according to the Guardian, Liao Linzhu, deputy director of the Beijing Post, urged the population to “not buy products abroad”. While Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, recalled that “Omicron is transmitted quickly”, he drew attention and “avoid buying products abroad”, to “wear gloves and not to bring parcels into the house ». “If necessary – he added – clean the package with alcohol and wash your hands”. The Asian giant confirmed that it had identified a first case of the Omicron variant in Tianjin on 9 December.

Beijing 2022, Committee cancels ticket sales

China has canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022, allowing only guests to follow the races and tests, as part of the tightening on controls against Covid-19 and the dreaded variant Omicron. “In order to protect the health and safety of staff and spectators linked to the Olympics, it was decided to adjust the previous plan on the sale of tickets to the public and the organization of spectators on site”, clarified the organizing committee in a note . Previously, the hypothesis was that there was up to 50% of the capacity of the plants.

