Man killed in robbery; he had won the lotto 3 years ago

Between tears and full of impotence, Mrs. Mary Rosario recounts the pain she experienced when she witnessed some unscrupulous people end her son’s dreams, smile and life to strip him of his belongings last Saturday at 10:00 at night in the sector Breezes from Eden by Alma Rosa Iin Santo Domingo East.

The victim took out 15 million pesos in the lotus three years ago.

“I told him please don’t kill him and I begged him, I implored him not to kill him and I told him my God give him everything, give him everything and he gave him everything and they killed him anyway”, Mrs. Rosario said indignantly.

The facts

Is about Rafael Geronimo Navarro, 41 years old, who had gone out with his mother to fill the gas tank at home, then went to buy dinner and when they returned to Mrs. Maria’s house, he decided to go back to get ice and say goodbye to his father. When he was about to enter his vehicle, two men arrived in a car telling him “to hand over everything.”

Then, according to his mother, despite the fact that Rafael handed over what he had, including a firearm, they beat him and he entered the car disoriented, yelling “a thief, a thief,” and at that moment the unscrupulous returned “and they shot at him, hitting him in the head.”

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/04/texto-whatsapp-image-2022-05-04-at-93150-am-6d00e59b.jpeg Rafael Navarro receiving the money that was drawn in the lotto. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Rafael Navarro was immediately taken to the doctor Darío Contreras hospital and died on Tuesday night at the health center.

The victim’s wife, Katherine Abreu, said there are no words to express how transparent and good a father Rafael was.

“He was a very transparent person, dedicated to his family, a good father with his four children, there are simply no words to express all the good that he did and who he was in life,” commented.

He took out 15 million in the lotus

Doña María stated that the crime that plagues the sector is growing every day and that the authorities of the National Police they stand idly by.

Mr. Rafael Navarro left four children in the orphanage. Less than three years ago he took off the lotus (RD$ 15,000,000), with which he managed to build some buildings and have a food business in the same sector.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/04/wife-dfcb8318.jpg Katherine Abreu, wife of Rafael Navarro (FREE DIARY/ EDDY VITTINI)

Relatives ask for justice for Rafael Navarro and demand that the National Police find the culprits so that their death do not go unpunished.

Rafael’s friends and neighbors were at his mother’s house crying and lamenting his deathwho said that he was “someone who gave everything for everything to do good”.

The complaint of the fact was filed in the Felicidad detachment of the Los Mina sector. relatives ask “That they do not sleep with the case so that they find those responsible.”