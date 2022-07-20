Man kills thief who entered his house

A man shot dead a subject who would have entered his house to rob hima fact registered in the Los Arroyos community of San Francisco de Macorís.

Is about Héctor Luis Reyes Ortiz, alias Randy, killed by Mr. Luis Enrithan De Peña Then, at which time he entered the residence in the company of two others who managed to escape.

De Peña Then, who was arrested by agents of the National Police after committing the murder early Tuesday morning, said that he became aware of the situation due to the screams of his wife, who would have gotten up to drink water.

He indicated that during the incident, another of the subjects struggled with him and took the gun from him, with which he pointed it at his head, but when he tried to shoot him, there were no bullets left.

“When I heard the screams, I touched the gun and waited for him to enter the room,” the man said.

He stated that it is the second time that criminals enter his home in order to strip him of his belongings.

It was reported that Randy was one of three inmates who had escaped from the Vista al Valle CCR in the early hours of Saturday, March 14, 2020.where he was serving a 20-year sentence for the death of José Rafael Santos Cruz “Felito”, in February 2017.

