Man loses his memory every 6 hours after an accident as in Adam Sandler’s film: “But I found love”

It sounds like the story of “50 First Dates” but this time it’s not a movie. Is called Daniel Schmidt, is German, and it seems Adam Sandler in the 2004 film: after a car accident in which he risked his life, he loses his memory every six hours. He told it in a documentary “Living Without Memory”: six years after the fight he still suffers from amnesia, and remembers only the things that happened in the previous six hours. No long-term memory, then. The solution? Write down the most important things in a notebook before his brain erases everything.

Daniel Schmidt, the man who loses his memory

Six years ago Daniel Schmidt had left home to visit his sister when his car was involved in an accident with an SUV on the highway, which hit him full-on. The man had been transported to the hospital by helicopter rescue while a family of five was injured in the other SUV. He suffered the most serious damage: he struggled for days between life and death, suffering major brain damage. He ended relations with the girl at the time, but six years after the accident he returned to smile: he found love again (Katharina) and the two also had a child. Daniel – he says – immediately explained his condition to the girl: «I needed to see her often, hearing her voice, talking to her, and above all seeing her», says Daniel in the documentary. But there’s one thing he can’t get over, he says with emotion: “I can’t remember the moment my son was born, and it’s horrible.”

His story reminded many of Adam Sandler’s film “50 First Dates”, in which the protagonist falls in love with Lucy, played by Drew Barrymore, who suffered from amnesia following a car accident, and Henry (Sandler ) reminds her of their love story every day.