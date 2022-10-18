‘Man of Steel 2’ would be in development with Henry Cavill as Superman! – Movie News

The new ‘Man of Steel’ movie would be in development and this would mean the mega-confirmed return of Henry Cavill as Superman.

Black Adam is not yet released, where the return of Henry Cavill as Superman will supposedly be confirmed, and today Warner Bros Discovery seems to have given hope to all DCEU fans: The sequel to Man of Steel would already be in development with Charles Roven as producer and in charge of finding a good team of writers to continue the work started by Saint Zack Snyder, creator of the Snyderverse.

The Hollywood Reporter today gave previews of all the projects they will be working on, after the wave of cancellations they had with Batgirl, Fantastic Twins and others. The same portal has shuffled the name of Christopher McQuarrie, writer of the Mission: Impossible franchise, to be a part of the return of the Man of Steel. In fact, it would be one of Henry’s conditions for returning, since he has worked with the screenwriter on fallout and they know each other well.

According to reports in recent weeks, and leaks, one of the post credits scenes Black Adam would star Henry as Superman. Insiders have reported that Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is in charge of calling Kal-El to stop the Egyptian prince, leaving aside an upcoming crossover with his nemesis Billy Batson, Shazam!, the hero played by Zachary Levi. So folks, it looks like it’s happening.

Also, Dwayne has been talking about it a lot and it seems unlikely that the rumor turned out to be just a hoax.. We’ll see. THR, likewise, Patty Jenkins would return to direct Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman 3, Andy Muschietti’s The Flash will have a sequel, we just don’t know if with Ezra Miller or Grant Gustin, and James Gunn will be behind another mysterious project as well from the second season of Peacemaker, with John Cena.

Henry Cavill would already be confirmed.



We are only a few days away from confirming if Henry’s return is a fact, since the post-credit scenes of Black Adam have not been shown to the international media. Remember that the presale already is available at Cinemex and Cinépolis. In fact, Warner must hurry to make it official because Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, is not uninterested and Ryan Condal could find him a Targaryen for a season of House of the Dragon.