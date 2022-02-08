Man of Tai Chi, plot and ending of the film with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves directed and starred in (as the antagonist) Man of Tai Chi, a martial arts film that marked his directorial debut. Here is the plot and the ending of the film.

While the film was well received by film critics who praised both Reeves’ directing and the fight scenes featured in the film, Man of Tai Chi had little luck at the global box office.

Produced, in fact, with a budget of around 25 million dollars, the film managed to bring home just over 5 million.







The plot

Sun-Jing Shi, an HKPD officer, conducts an investigation into the Security System Alliance (SSA), a private security firm belonging to the shady and mysterious Donaka Mark. Suspecting that Donaka has hosted several illegal combat operations, Sun-Jing turns one of his fighters into a mole who is killed by Donaka himself. As there is no evidence, Superintendent Wong orders the case closed, but Sun-Jing continues to investigate in great secrecy.

Looking for a worthy fighter, Donaka runs into Tiger, a young disciple of working-class tai chi at the Wu LinWang Competition, and is quite impressed with his fighting skills. He decides to make him a job offer at SSA. Tired of his humble courier job, Tiger travels to Hong Kong to do the job interview which is actually testing his fighting skills. After passing the test, Tiger is greeted by Donaka who offers him excellent financial rewards if he decides to join her clandestine fighting club. Tiger refuses as fighting for money would compromise his honor and decides to leave. Soon after, land inspectors declare the tai chi temple belonging to Tiger’s master structurally dangerous and plan to evict its occupants to demolish the temple itself and encourage the development of a building complex. Tiger turns to Qing Sha, a paralegal friend of his, for help and manages to find a way to save the temple through the historic preservation of the building and the protection of the government. However, the temple will need to be repaired within a month. Tiger, to succeed in his intent, decides to accept Donaka’s offer, driven by the need to find the money he needs.

After each fight, which represents a sort of modern gladiator fight for the rich paying spectators, Tiger wins ever larger sums of money. He quits his courier job, buys gifts for his parents, and begins repairing the temple. As time goes by, however, Tiger becomes all the more efficient the more brutal. Noticing the change in him, Master Yang warns Tiger, who blinded by his new life ignores the words of the man.

In the Wu Lin competition, Tiger brutally injures his opponent and is disqualified. When Tiger returns to training at the temple, the training becomes a real brawl with Master Yang forced to use his internal Chi energies to hit Tiger, reminding him that he has yet to fully master tai chi to be unbeatable. Tiger ignores his advice to meditate, and finds that the authority has rejected his petition for historical protection of the temple due to his unfair actions at the Wu Lin competition, which are against the decidedly more pacifist philosophy of the temple than he is. .

An infuriated Tiger calls for a fight and Donaka confronts him with a mercenary named Uri Romanov. Using all of his anger, Tiger quickly defeats Uri and nearly kills him, but eventually gives in and it is Donaka himself who finishes Uri. Realizing how much he has changed, Tiger declares his intention to stop participating in clandestine fighting and contacts Sun-Jing, unaware of the constant surveillance that Donaka has been subjecting him to for a long time.

The end

Donaka organizes a private tournament for a fight to the death, in which Tiger will participate. Sun-Jing follows Tiger’s escort, but his car goes astray. Surviving the incident, Sun-Jing asks for assistance and discovers that Superintendent Wong worked on Donaka’s behalf. At the tournament, Donaka plays a video consisting of surveillance footage, revealing how Tiger has been manipulated, “corrupted” and transformed from an innocent martial artist to a ruthless fighter. Tiger refuses to fight his opponent and decides to challenge Donaka himself.

The fight is interrupted by the HKPD, which storms the complex and arrests the public and participants in the fight. Fleeing the scene, Donaka arrives at the temple and begins to fight with Tiger. Donaka initially takes over, but Tiger remembers his master’s teachers and hits Donaka with the palm of his hand even though he was stabbed. A dying Donaka smiles, proud of having turned Tiger into a killer. Tiger and his master reconcile, Sun-Jing is promoted to superintendent, and Tiger reaches a deal with both the Qing Sha law firm and the real estate developers.

The government decides to protect the village, with tourists invited to visit and learn more about the 600-year history of the Ling Kong Temple. Finally Tiger reveals to Qing-Sha that he intends to open his own tai chi school in the city to continue Ling Kong’s legacy of tai chi.