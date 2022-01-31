Man of Tai Chi: plot, cast and curiosities about Keanu Reeves’ film

Famous performer of films such as The devil’s advocate, the Matrix, Constantine And John Wick, Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved actors currently in business. Not everyone knows, however, that in addition to acting, on one occasion he also tried his hand at directing, an experience that has not yet been repeated to date. The film that saw him try his hand at this role is Man of Tai Chiaction film based on Chinese martial arts, with which Reeves has the opportunity to create spectacular fighting sequences, which he loves very much, paying homage to the many films belonging to this genre.

Written by Michael G. Cooney, the film is also characterized by its being acted in multiple languages, from English to Mandarin and up to the Cantonese dialect of Hong Kong. At the time of its release Man of Tai Chi it was highly praised by critics, who pointed to the fight sequences as great strengths but also the story itself and in particular the direction of Reeves. The actor, naturally also present with a role all his own, was in fact inspired by the directors he had collaborated with over the years to compose an energetic rhythm combined with a story with elements of crime.

Despite these elements, the film established itself as an audience flop, earning far less than its budget of around $ 25 million. Over the years, fortunately, Reeves fans have rediscovered the film making it one of those titles to be rediscovered, especially if she is a lover of the genre. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will be useful to deepen some curiosities related to this. By continuing to read here, it will be possible to find details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Man of Tai Chi: the plot of the movie

The protagonist of the film is’Tiger ‘Chen Lin Hu, determined and rebellious young man, the latest heir to Tai Chi, an ancient Chinese martial art, which requires meditation and slowness in movements. Tiger during the day works in Beijing as a delivery boy and during his free time he wears the clothes of the fighter, trying to refine the techniques of Tai Chi with the help of his elderly master. Over time, the boy becomes a rising star in the martial arts field and participates in the important Wulin Wang tournament. During the demonstration he is noticed by Donaka Markdishonest businessman looking for new fighters to be included in a clandestine dating circuit he runs.

The mighty Donaka is at the center of a police investigation led by the detective Suen Jing-Si, who works for an organized anti-crime unit. When the ancient temple of Tiger’s master is declared unstable by building inspectors and is in danger of being demolished, Donaka will offer Tiger a chance to fight for money and save the temple. Tiger attracted by the easy reward and strong desire to fight that is inherent within him, accepts the offer. Going against all the rules and the philosophy of Tai Chi, Tiger will find himself involved in a dark reality from which it will not be easy to escape.

Man of Tai Chi: the cast of the film

As anticipated, Reeves himself stars in the film with the role of the criminal Donaka Mark. For the actor it was a villain role, which is rather unusual for him, most of the time playing the hero of the moment. In the role of the protagonist, Tiger Chen Linhu is there instead Tiger Hu Chen, here in his first major role. In fact, until that time he had worked mainly as a choreographer for films such as Matrixwhere he meets Reeves and becomes his great friend, Charlie’s Angels And Kill Bill: Volume 1. It was Chen who taught Reeves martial arts and the two trained together for this film.

The Chinese actress Karen MokMainly known as a singer, she stars here as Hong Kong police officer Sun Jinghi grappling with an investigation into Donaka Mark. Her superior, Superintendent Wong, is instead played by Simon Yanknown internationally for acting in films Tomb Raider – The cradle of life And Ip Man. They are also part of the cast Iko Uwais in the role of Gilang Sanjaya, Silvio Simac in the role of Uri Romanov e Sam Lee in those of Tak Ming. Being strongly focused on martial arts and fighting, for this film Reeves made use of the collaboration of the master and choreographer Yuen Wo Pingknown for his work in the fight scenes of Matrix

Man of Tai Chi: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of Man of Tai Chi thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is indeed available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play, Apple iTunes and Tim Vision. To see it, once the reference platform has been chosen, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 31 January at 21:00 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

