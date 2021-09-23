Man on Fire, an imperfect thriller starring Denzel Washington on Netflix

The late Tony Scott never achieved the fame of his brother Ridley, but he managed to win over a large number of admirers thanks to some real cult of his rich career. From the persuasive vampire-movie with David Bowie and Catherine Deneuve, that is Miriam wakes up at midnight (1983) at the last piece, Unstoppable (read our review of Unstoppable Out of Control here), before his untimely death, the English director signed about thirty titles that have been able to attract, albeit in alternating phases, considerable slices of the public.

With the last work he shot in 2010, Man on Fire – The fire of revenge shares the protagonist, that Denzel Washington who has often collaborated with the director. On this occasion, the popular actor is at the center of a hard and pure revenge-movie, as also underlined by the Italian adaptation of the title, which is based on the novel by AJ Quinnell, and available for some time on Netflix. The book had already been transposed to the big screen in the lesser known A man under fire (1987), where Scott Glenn played the main role. But it is in the hands of Scott and Washington that the story has been most successful, as they also confirm the good proceeds from the box office and the home video market. A deserved success?

Man on Fire – The fire of revenge: merciless hunt

Mexico City is dominated by criminal gangs and kidnappings take place much more frequently than in other corners of the world. Precisely for this Samuel Ramos has decided to hire a bodyguard to protect and take care of his daughter Lupita, still a little girl.

The choice falls on John Creasy, recommended to him by the trusty Paul Rayburn who has known him since his days in the CIA. Lupita tries to make friends with her new bodyguard, who, however, initially maintains distant relationships before opening up and becoming more attached to the little girl every day. And when this she is kidnapped following a firefight that leaves him badly injured, Creasy is looking for revenge. Unjustly accused of the murder of two corrupt policemen, the protagonist will find help in the very old friend Rayburn and in a determined local journalist who intends to unmask the rotten that creeps into the high spheres of Mexican society. And in its mission Creasy will have no mercy on anyone or anything.

True to the line

At first the set chosen was that of Naples, but later the production decided to move the setting to Mexico City, precisely because of the greater number of kidnappings that are recorded every year. And to respectively interpret Creasy and Rayburn had to be Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando, as well as Michael Bay and Antoine Fuqua in the control room.

But Tony Scott had been craving the project since the 1980s and here he had the opportunity to finally sit behind the camera to make it happen. The result, it must be said, is not one of his best works, although it still possesses points of interest such as to make it more than attractive to a specific target. On the other hand, the thunderous style with which the author has often approached the material available is evident from the opening credits, with a rapid succession of images to convey a sense of nagging tension in the eye of the beholder. . A choice repeated during the two hours and twenty of viewing, between flashbacks and sequences with a high dose of action or violence where there are also some free superimposed writings.

Because Man on Fire is not for subtle and if his pleasantly reactionary instinct of Bronsonian memory, with Creasy who has nothing to lose and thinks only of brutal revenge, has its own mighty and primal strength, elsewhere it ends up getting lost in abused and not strictly necessary solutions, unnecessarily exasperated by the excessive overall length.

To make an ensemble that travels on ups and downs more magnetic, we think the excellent cast, which in addition to Washington and Walken sees in more or less apt secondary roles actors of the caliber of Mickey Rourke and our Giancarlo Giannini, as well as the then child prodigy Dakota Fanning. For a film that is at times derivative and unlikely, never memorable but not forgettable: the classic medium quality product that Hollywood used to give us between the end of the Nineties and the first part of the new millennium and which still remains more than enjoyable today.