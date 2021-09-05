“Man on Fire” Saturday 4th September 2021

The film recommended tonight on TV: “Man on Fire – The fire of revenge” Saturday 4 September 2021 at 21:25 on Rai 4

Man on Fire – The fire of revenge (Man on Fire) is a 2004 film directed by Tony Scott starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Radha Mitchell and Christopher Walken, a remake of A Man Under Fire (1987), both based on a novel by AJ Quinnell.

In Mexico City, kidnappings are the order of the day. Bodyguards are standard for most wealthy families, and Samuel Ramos needs to hire a bodyguard to protect his, who now provides security escort services to executives. Paul Rayburn learns that Ramos needs a short-term bodyguard, so he recommends his old friend from the CIA, John Creasy. Ramos is impressed with Creasy’s curriculum, which also includes counter-terrorism activities. Although someone with Creasy’s resume could easily have been in a position of leadership, the latter’s life is sadly marked by the ghosts of the past and the deaths he saw in combat, while trying to stifle depression with alcohol. .

Creasy is not interested in working as a bodyguard, much less with a little girl, but accepts the job at his friend’s insistence. Arriving shortly thereafter, Creasy spends his first days reading the Bible and drinking, trying to find redemption for what he has done in his previous jobs. Unable to bear the ghosts of the past, he points the gun to his head while attempting suicide, as he believes the bullet is the ultimate judgment of his actions. Miraculously, the bullet misfires, despite pulling the trigger. Creasy interprets this as a sign that it must continue.

Creasy was initially bothered by Pita’s questions, but later, thanks to the child’s intelligent curiosity and sweetness, he ends up fond of them and regaining some balance. The two become great friends and Creasy replaces her parents in their absence, giving her suggestions, orientation, helping her to prepare for a swimming competition and in particular to improve reflexes and entry into the water. Pita’s greatest desire is to be a great swimmer and she shows her determination to train hard under Creasy’s guidance. Pita wins the race, followed by the bodyguard at the poolside as if she were his daughter. After so many years of pain, loneliness and violence, Creasy finds that happiness she has always sought and a new meaning in her life.

Creasy takes the little girl to a piano lesson (although she is tired of piano lessons and chooses to devote herself mainly to swimming, her favorite sport) and, while waiting for her in the street, she instinctively senses the imminent danger. As soon as Pita exits the building the kidnappers approach, but Creasy draws her gun and opens fire, giving her a chance to escape. The kidnappers, some of whom are corrupt policemen, respond to Creasy’s fire who, despite being wounded, before falling to the ground unconscious, manages to kill four of them, including two policemen. Unfortunately, Creasy’s gesture was not enough. Another group of kidnappers pick up Pita and take her away in a car. Creasy, taken to hospital, is arrested and accused of killing honest policemen and complicity in the kidnapping.

A gang, whose leader is known as The voice, contacts Pita’s parents asking for a $ 10 million ransom. The exchange goes wrong because the kidnappers are attacked by mysterious people, and in the resulting firefight one of the victims is the gang leader’s nephew. Shortly after, La Voce informs Pita’s parents that the child is dead.

Creasy recovers from his injuries and visits Pita’s parents. The man, having lost that light that had finally restored a sense of happiness and joy in his life, promises his mother that he will kill all those involved or who have benefited from the kidnapping. Pita’s mother gives him permission, eager for her own revenge.

“What do you think you’re doing?” Mother of Pita

“What I do best. I’ll kill everyone! From those who took part, to those who made their own interests. Who will look up at me »Creasy

“Kill them all!”

Only a few know about Creasy’s mission: Lisa, the girl’s mother, Rayburn, an investigator of the Agencia Federal de Investigación (AFI) Miguel Manzano, who tries to cover Creasy’s mission, and Mariana Garcia Guerrero, a journalist who provides him with information in exchange for knowledge of what is happening by hiding his movements from the rest of the police, letting him do his personal justice. Even Rayburn, aware of how corrupt the Mexican police system is, decides to cover Creasy by letting him take his revenge by cleaning the city of criminals who have ruined the lives of citizens for too long. Creasy visits an illegal gun dealer, procuring various types of weapons and preparing for the massacre.

With ruthless efficiency, Creasy kills, in his own way, many followers of the corrupt organization responsible not only for the kidnapping of Pita, but for other children throughout Mexico City. Creasy kidnaps, tortures and kills supporters and members of the gang, agents and a corrupt Mexican police officer, who gradually reveal the information necessary to continue his plan of revenge. The path leading to La Voce also leads him to Jordan Kalfus, Ramos’ lawyer who negotiated with the kidnappers. Creasy, having found his address, enters his villa, but to his surprise he discovers that the lawyer has been killed, beheaded with a katana and his body thrown into the pool. Several documents were burned on his desk, but Creasy manages to find one still intact. Through it, he discovers that Pita’s father was not only aware of, but also an accomplice of the kidnapping in order to collect part of the ransom. On the documents found by the lawyer, Creasy discovers that five million dollars have been placed in the bank account of Pita’s father. Back at Pita’s house, Creasy claims to know the truth. Lisa, gets confused at Creasy’s questions, proving she was unaware of them. Cornered by Creasy, Pita’s father is violently attacked by his wife, to whom he confesses that he did not inherit his father’s empire as he claimed, but that he received his debts, and that he participated in the plot to get that money for delete them. It is finally revealed that he was the one who killed his lawyer in revenge, as he had assured him that his daughter would not be in any danger and that within two days they would have her back. Lisa doesn’t want to hear reasons, accuses her husband of selling her daughter for the money and asks Creasy to kill him.

The bodyguard, however, hands Lisa’s husband the bullet that did not explode against him, leaving him free to choose. The husband, desperate, holding himself responsible for the death of his daughter, loads the gun with Creasy’s bullet, points it to his head and pulls the trigger. This time the bullet works.

Eventually Creasy tracks down the wife and brother of the Voice, and through them he manages to have a telephone conversation with the gang leader. The voice shortly thereafter he reveals that Pita is alive and willing to trade: his brother and Creasy’s life in exchange for Pita. Creasy agrees and travels to a remote rural area outside of Mexico City with Pita’s mother.

The exchange takes place on a bridge, and Creasy and Pita embrace. Shortly after, Creasy surrenders himself to the gang of kidnappers and dies in the car due to serious injuries, holding in his hands a medal of Judas Thaddeus – the patron of lost causes, a gift from Pita. Some later scenes show that on that same day, after the exchange of Pita, La Voce is finally tracked down to his home, where he is killed by Manzano during his arrest, thus putting an end to his organization.

Directed by Tony Scott

With Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Radha Mitchell and Christopher Walken

