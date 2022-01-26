Man on fire, the fire of revenge, Rai 2 / Denzel Washington manages to communicate …

Man on Fire the fire of revenge, an excellent cast

Man On Fire – The fire of revenge is “an excited and nervous film with a Denzel Washington that only with his looks can he communicate the tension of a man lost in himself “. However, Mattia Nicoletti rejects the film on MyMovies with two out of five stars specifying: “This is a movie criticizable, but it expresses an energy and values ​​in a simple and excited way, making the spectator a witness to what is a story of human violence “. There are also two stars on ilMorandini: “Corruption at all levels is the underlying theme of the shrewd script by Brian Helgeland who had already written LAConfidential and Mystic River. The bloated, pompous and redundant style of Tony Scott he does everything to ruin it and in the end he also succeeds ”. Man On Fire – The fire of revenge will be broadcast in prime time by Rai 2, click here to follow it live on RaiPlay. Click here for the trailer video.

Among the main protagonists of Man On Fire – The fire of revenge the Australian actress is also present Radha Mitchell born in Melbourne on November 12, 1973 from a model mother then became a designer and a director father. His first experience in the world of cinema dates back to 1996 with the film Love and other catastrophes. She was subsequently included in the cast of films that have also had some success including Pitch Black, In line with the killer, Neverland – A Dream for Life, silent Hill, Rogue, Feast of Love, The World of Replicants, Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen, The Hunter of Women, The Shack and The City Will Be Destroyed at Dawn. In the cast of the film we also find the great Mickey Rourke who is played by Jordan Kalfus voiced in the Italian version by Nino Prester. Born in Schenectady on September 16, 1952, he is certainly one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema, also due to his troubled career and a life path that is not always uniform.

Man on Fire the fire of revenge it goes broadcast on Rai 2 for the first night of today, wednesday 26 january, starting from 21:20 hours. It is a 2004 film made with an international co-production that has seen interested United States of America, United Kingdom and Mexico.

The film was produced by Fox 2000 Pictures alongside Regency Enterprises and Scott Free Productions while box office distribution was handled by 20th Century Fox. The direction of the film was entrusted to Tony Scott with the subject based on the novel written by AJ Quinnell while the screenplay was revised and adapted by Brian Helgeland. The montage was made by Christian Wagner with music by Harry Gregson-Williams and in cast are present among others Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Radha Mitchell, Marc Anthony, Christopher Walken and Rachel Ticotin.

Man on Fire the fire of revenge, the plot of the film: a dangerous city

There plot from Man on Fire the fire of revenge catapult us in one of the most dangerous cities in the world namely Mexico City. Here kidnappings of people are practically a common occurrence in everyday life so the most prominent and potentially at risk characters defend themselves by hiring professional bodyguards. The same decides to make a man named Samuel Ramos who is looking for a guard capable of adequately protecting his beloved family consisting of his wife Lisa and daughter Lupita.

For this job he is recommended a former CIA agent named John who has a truly impressive resume, making him the perfect candidate for this extremely sensitive job. Unfortunately, the career of this extraordinary character has been severely limited by many problems that have affected his family and above all by a past that has seen him having to deal with the death of some loved ones. Initially John himself does not seem interested in working as a bodyguard and above all in nursing a little girl but at the insistence of his friend, who had warmly proposed him, he decides to accept the job.

As soon as he arrives at the villa he begins to carry out some analyzes of the structure to understand possible security flaws and then spend most of the time reading the Bible. This reading of the Bible is a way of finding a sort of redemption for what he did and that he never wants to repeat in his existence. The man even goes so far as to attempt suicide but fortunately the gun jams, which is seen as a kind of sign. Little by little he grows fond of the little girl to take care of which allows him to find a sort of light in his existence and to spend a lot of time with her, replacing his parents. Unfortunately, one day, while he is accompanying a young girl to a piano lesson, he is attacked by corrupt policemen and a gang of kidnappers. He manages to kill 4 but is seriously injured so he is taken to the hospital, while the girl is kidnapped. The story will get further complicated because there is an alleged death of the little girl in an affair that also involves the dad of the little girl who has in fact sold her daughter for an orchestrated plot in order to obtain easy money to launder.

Video, the trailer for the film “Man on Fire the fire of revenge”

