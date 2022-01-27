Man On Fire – The fire of revenge: the cast and plot of the film with Denzel Washington

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in prime time on Rai2 the popular action film with is back on the air Denzel Washington. Starting at around 21:20, the former CIA agent John Creasy will join the audience of the channel with the story of him made of rebirth after a very dark period in his life. The man will in fact have the opportunity to make up for it thanks to an old friend who offers him to return to the track with a job as a bodyguard for a girl from a Mexican family. Discover the full storyline, cast and trivia of the film Man On Fire – The fire of revenge broadcast today on Rai2.

Man On Fire – The Fire of Revenge: the cast and the curiosities of the film

Man on Fire – The fire of revenge (Man on Fire) is a 2004 film directed by Tony Scott, a successful British director known throughout the world thanks to successful films such as Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop II – A cop in Beverly Hills II, A life to the fullest, The Last Boy Scout – Mission: Survive And Public enemy.

The film broadcast on Rai2 is the remake of Kidnapping – Danger lurking (1987) with both works based on a novel by AJ Quinnell. The protagonist of the film is Denzel Washingtonwith the known Christopher Walken and the good Dakota Fanning to be his co-stars.

The cast is then completed by the interpreters Radha Mitchell, Marc Anthony, Rachel Ticotin, Giancarlo Giannini, Mickey Rourke, Jesús Ochoa, Angelina Peláez, Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Gero Camilo, Rosa Maria Hernandez, Heriberto Del Castillo, Mario Zaragoza and Javier Torres Zaragoza, Iztel Navarro Vazquez, Esteban De La Trinidad.

Man On Fire – The Fire of Revenge: the plot

John Creasy is a former CIA agent who is having a hard time after hanging up his gun.

To break the vortex of negativity into which John’s friend named Paul has fallen, he will decide to ask the former agent for a hand, asking him to become a bodyguard.

His task will be to protect a rich Mexican family from the risk that someone could kidnap them and after much hesitation Creasy accepts, I form a special relationship with the little daughter of the couple named Pita. John will have to save her baby after her kidnapping by enacting a great revenge against the powerful criminal organization that struck the blow.