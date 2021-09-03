Man on Fire – The Fire of Vengeance: Denzel Washington was hired in a doctor’s waiting room

Denzel Washington, star of Man on Fire – The Fire of Vengeance, was cast for the role of John W. Creasy in a waiting room.

Denzel Washington was chosen by Tony Scott to play John W. Creasy in Man on Fire – The fire of revenge in a doctor’s waiting room. The actor bumped into Scott, whom he hadn’t seen for many years, in the waiting room of a doctor’s office and the two immediately started chatting.

Denzel Washington in a scene from Man on fire

Scott hadn’t met Washington in person since the two had worked together on the set of Red Alert, a 1995 film. The director just happened to see Dakota Fanning in My Name Sam and just started talking to Denzel quickly realized that Denzel would be perfect for acting in the film with the little girl.

Denzel Washington in a scene from Man on fire

Scott had wanted to make the film since 1983, but, given the lack of producers who believed in the project, he preferred to devote himself to Top Gun. An adaptation was made in 1987, under the title A Man Under Fire, by director Elie Chouraqui starring Scott Glenn as John Creasy.

Later, Arnon Milchan, former producer of A Man Under Fire and still the owner of the rights to the novel, asked Scott if he was still willing to make his own version of the film, the director accepted and a few days later he had a chance meeting with Denzel. described above and that visit to the dentist was the genesis of Man on Fire.