Man proposes in a crowded row at McDonald’s and is brutally rejected | News from Mexico

SOUTH AFRICA.- In recent days a video was published on Twitter with the legend “I witnessed a very sad situation today”. It’s about a failed marriage proposal that happened at a McDonald’s.

A man waits in line behind a woman. When she is there she turns to her and she sees the box with the wedding ring that he is holding. She seems stunned, she turns to the employees saying “no” with her headthen looks at the man and says a few words very upset.

The people booed the woman

The customers who were in the place shouted trying to encourage him to answer “yes”, but finally the woman walks away and people start booing her.

The clip shared by user @Madame_Fossette has 3.7 million views on Twitter. Some of the responses include the following:

If you propose to your girlfriend in front of a McDonald’s, you definitely deserve to be turned down.

Proposing in public seems very manipulative to me, because if she rejects you, she is the villain even if you put her in trouble.

