Man puts his Tesla to charge and they charge him $ 600 thousand

Can you imagine buying a Tesla Model 3, going to charge it and waking up with a debt of $600 thousand in your account? This was what happened to a citizen in China, who shared his story with some local media.

According to what was told by CnEVPost, a news blog about electric cars in China, the owner of a brand new Tesla Model 3 charged his car in a supercharger of the brand and, the next day, he was notified that he owed 600 thousand dollars.

Although in that country charging an electric car is not free, it is also not possible to charge such a high amount for having connected your car for just a few minutes. Tesla alerted the user through its mobile application that he could not charge his car until he paid the money due.

According to calculations, the car received about 1 million 923 thousand 720 kWh during its charging period. This figure would be enough to fully charge 32 thousand units similar to the one implied in this note.

As expected, the owner immediately notified Tesla that there was a problem. According to the investigations of the electric car firm, this measurement “error” occurred due to a failure in the system that records the amount of energy supplied to the vehicle.

Tesla only clarified that it will investigate whether more cars have this problem so that its users pay the correct price for the electricity they supply in their superchargers.

So far, it has not been disclosed if other customers of the brand have had similar problems. As for the Chinese client, Tesla canceled the millionaire debt and the owner can continue charging his car, now correctly.