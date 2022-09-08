Entertainment

man receives notice of fine for leaving a limb that was amputated in the hospital

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UP NEXT

    This is how a little superhero stole the show during a speech by the president of Chile

    00:21

  • This ‘youtuber’ exposes those who do not return the supermarket cart to its place

    03:03

  • This toy collector helps many people relive their childhood

    02:58

  • The ‘millionaire truck’ distributes 50,000-peso bills in Cali

    00:20

  • Puppies are trained as paratroopers to help rescue people

    02:43

  • California aims to have only green vehicles by 2035

    01:32

  • Marc Anthony: This man would be ‘just like’ the singer

    01:36

  • Jaguar ‘El Jefe’ was seen on the US-Mexico border after years missing

    01:57

  • Parents complain that their adult children are not independent: study

    02:16

  • This couple shows off their love despite the age difference

    03:20

  • Chris Hemsworth ‘Thor’ reveals why he stopped eating meat for scenes with Natalie Portman

    01:07

  • Giant sharks did exist and experts reveal how they fed

    01:33

  • 7 million year old fossil could be the first ancestor of humans

    01:37

  • Murrieta: the Latino hero who inspired the creation of Batman and Zorro

    02:26

  • He has Down syndrome and just graduated as a 5th degree karate black belt.

    00:24

  • Janus the two-headed tortoise turns 25 in Switzerland

    00:26

  • Chimpanzee escapes from a zoo and her keeper manages to return her on a bicycle

    00:32

  • Faithful seek a miracle of the Virgin by breaking stones from a “sacred river” in Bolivia

    02:09

  • Mexican influencer records her daughter greeting an alleged ghost: “Hello, girl”

    03:07

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Armageddon Time: the trailer for the film starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong is released

3 mins ago

Spray makeup is also an option: 4 foundations for the face

14 mins ago

Angelina Jolie welcomes a new member of the family, thanks to Pax Jolie Pitt

25 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner in New Sustainable Fashion Campaign

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Reddit WhatsApp
Back to top button